Severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall advisory issued

Severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall advisory issued

April 20, 2019   03:21 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Severe Thunderstorm and Heavy Rainfall Advisory’ for Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Western provinces and Anuradhapura, Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vauniya districts.

Showers accompanied by severe lightning and thunder are likely to occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vauniya districts. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers, the advisory said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories