Severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall advisory issued

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Severe Thunderstorm and Heavy Rainfall Advisory’ for Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Western provinces and Anuradhapura, Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vauniya districts.

Showers accompanied by severe lightning and thunder are likely to occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle, Matara, Mannar and Vauniya districts.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers, the advisory said.