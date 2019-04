-

A SriLankan Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake has been diverted to Mattala International Airport due to bad weather conditions.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL 315 departed Kuala Lumpur at 12:36 hrs and was expected to make landing at BIA at around 17:30 hrs on Saturday. However, it had been diverted to Mattala owing to adverse weather.