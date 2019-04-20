Karu prepared to take on national responsibility, if destined

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that he has never asked for any post or position and that everything he has received was given by destiny. However, he said that he is ready to fulfill his national responsibility should destiny come calling at any certain point.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the Mahanayake Theros during a visit to Kandy today (20), he said that he will fulfill his responsibility to ensure that democracy, justice and the people’s rights are safeguarded in the country.

Responding to a question regarding him contesting the next presidential election, Jayasuriya said that he has not asked for any positions, but hinted that he would be willing to step in to ensure the protection of democracy in the country “if it is in his destiny”.

“We will see what happens in the future.”

The veteran politician said that he has no need brawl and battle to obtain positions, but said he would be willing to consider if any proposal or agreement is brought forth as agreed by all and in accordance to public opinion.