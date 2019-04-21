Afternoon thundershowers expected

-

Possibility for afternoon thundershowers is still high over the island, according to the Department of Meteorology. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva, Western and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers may occur in the western and southern coastal areas in the morning too.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota, particularly in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in the direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Balapitiya to Hambanthota via Galle.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards, stated the Meteorology Department.