Over 40 killed in blasts at three churches and three hotels

Over 40 persons have reportedly been killed while more than 260 people have been injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following the explosions in Colombo this morning, hospital sources said.

Six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists on Easter Sunday.

Meanwhile at least 35 persons have been injured in the explosion at Katuwapitiya Church in Negombo.

Reportedly, nearly 300 persons have been hospitalized following the blast at the Zion Church in Batticaloa.

Explosions were reported at the Kochchikade Church in Kotahena, Katuwapitiya Church in Negombo and the Zion Church in Batticaloa as well as the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand, and the Kingsbury Hotels in Colombo.

Sri Lankan security officials said they were checking for details. Police immediately rushed to all affected areas and sealed off the churches and hotels.

The blasts occurred as Easter Sunday masses were in progress.