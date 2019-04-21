Govt. schools closed tomorrow & day after

-

All government schools will be closed on 22nd and 23rd of April, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

The decision was taken considering the six simultaneous explosions that were reported at three churches and three hotels this morning (21).

Accordingly, Kochchikade Church in Kotahena, Katuwapitiya Church in Katana, Zion Church in Batticaloa and Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo suffered the explosions.

138 persons have been reportedly killed while 402 sustained injuries in these explosions.