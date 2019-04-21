Transport of parcels on buses restricted

April 21, 2019   12:37 pm

Transporting parcels in buses has been temporarily restricted owing to the explosions which occurred this morning (21) around the country, stated Bus associations.

Accordingly, all bus operators have been instructed to refrain from transporting any parcels until further notice, stated the Chairman of the Private Bus Owners Association, Gemunu Wijeratne.

He further said that passengers can only carry bags of their own after verifying identity. 

