Special statement from President

April 21, 2019   01:13 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena issuing a special statement has condemned on the fatal explosions which occurred around the country this morning (21).

Stating that he is in a state of shock over the events, President Sirisena requests the public to remain calm and assist authorities to investigate into these explosions.

The President stated that all steps have been taken to tighten the security in the country and all security forces have been instructed with this regard.

President also requested the public not to be misled by false news and speculation and the government is taking every necessary measure regarding the situation.

