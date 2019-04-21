Blood bank says sufficient blood donated already

-

The National Blood Centre has requested donors to stop arriving at the Blood Bank as sufficient stocks have been collected already.

The Blood Bank further said that it will be notified if more blood is required in the future.

The National Blood Center has earlier requested the public to donate blood due to shortage of blood which had prevailed following multiple explosions in the country today.

However, the center is said to be turning away donors arriving at the center in large numbers, as sufficient blood has been donated already.