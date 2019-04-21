No place for such barbarism in our region - Modi

April 21, 2019   01:56 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the explosions which occurred this morning (21) around the country killing nearly 140 persons and injuring over 400 persons.

The Indian Premier has extended his condolences in both English and Sinhala languages via a Twitter message.

He has stated that there is no place for ‘such barbarism’ in the region and that India stands in solidarity with the Sri Lankan people.

Complete message of Narendra Modi:

“Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured.”

