Cardinal Ranjith deplores the explosions

April 21, 2019   03:04 pm

-

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has deplored the explosions that occurred at several places across the island this morning (21).

The Cardinal stated this addressing the media.

He has also requested the public not to behave in a provocative manner under any circumstances.

Expressing his condolences for the families of the deceased, the Cardinal stated that these acts are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, all the Easter services that were scheduled for this evening were cancelled due to the existing situation, the Catholic Archbishop’s House stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories