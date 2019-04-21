Pope Francis laments Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka

-

Pope Francis laments the Easter Sunday attacks on several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, which killed at least 138 people and wounded more than 400 others.

“‘I wish to express my heartfelt closeness to the Christian community [of Sri Lanka], wounded as it was gathered in prayer, and to all the victims of such cruel violence.”‘

Pope Francis spoke those words of solidarity at the conclusion of his Easter Urbi et Orbi address to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square.

The Holy Father said the multiple attacks on churches and hotels around Sri Lanka “‘have wrought grief and sorrow”‘.

“‘I entrust to the Lord all those who have tragically perished,”‘ he said, “‘and I pray for the injured and all those who suffer as a result of this tragic event.”‘

The Pope denounced the “‘cruel violence”‘ of the Easter Sunday attacks and said he was praying for all those who are suffering from the bloodshed.

Source: Vatican News

-Agencies