Do not spread unverified news and speculations

April 21, 2019   05:52 pm

False news and speculation are currently circulated on social media platforms and messaging services causing panic among the general public.

The Government Analysts Department requests the public to refrain from sharing such unverified news items and speculations.

It was observed that some of such false news items being forwarded on the social media platforms have quoted Ada Derana as a source.
 
However, you can obtain verified and accurate news only through the official channels of Ada Derana.

