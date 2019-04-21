Police seize van allegedly used to transport explosives to Colombo

April 21, 2019   08:25 pm

A van has been seized by the police in Wellawatte area on suspicion of transporting explosives to Colombo for the tragic blasts that took place today (21).

Reportedly, the driver of the van has also been arrested.

The police further said that information has been uncovered regarding a house located in Panadura area that was allegedly used by the persons responsible for the explosions.

Meanwhile, seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the series of explosions that occurred today.

