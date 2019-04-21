International community condemns tragic explosions in SL

-

The international community including the heads of states have deplored the explosions that took place in several places across the island today (21).

Issuing a twitter message Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he strongly condemns the “horrific blasts in Sri Lanka”. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, he said.

President of US Donald Trump tweeted that “the United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka”. He added that the US stands ready to help Sri Lanka.

In addition, heads of states of Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Turkey, Spain, France and many other countries as well as the European Commission have condemned this tragic series of incidents.