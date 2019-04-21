Committee to probe Easter Sunday attacks

April 21, 2019   09:36 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena says he will appoint a committee headed by a Supreme Court judge to conduct an inquiry into the explosions and their background.

The committee is to submit its report within a time period of two weeks.

The President took this step with regard to the eight tragic explosions that took place around the country since this morning (21) which led to the death of 207 persons.

Over 450 persons were injured in the explosions which shook the country.

