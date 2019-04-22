Eiffel Tower pays tribute to Easter Day attack victims in SL

-

The Eiffel Tower in France is set to turn off its lights to pay tribute to the victims of Sri Lanka attacks.

In its official Twitter page, the Eiffel Tower management stated that they would pay tribute to the Easter Day attack victims at 12:00 a.m. (France time).

A total of eight explosions were reported across the country today (21) in which 207 were killed and over 450 sustained injuries.

Accordingly, explosions took place at St. Anthony’s Church in Kotahena, Katuwapitiya Church in Katana, Zion Church in Batticaloa and Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo, a reception hall near the Zoological Garden in Dehiwala and at Maha Wila Gardens housing scheme in Dematagoda.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid players have paid tribute to the victims by observing a minute of silence prior to the beginning of their home game today (21).