Mahinda visits the injured from Easter Day attack

-

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa had visited the Kochchikade Church in Kotahena to inspect the situation following the explosion which occurred this morning (21).

Following a briefing to the relevant units, Rajapaksa had then arrived at the Negombo Hospital to visit the persons injured in the attack at the Katuwapitiya Church in Negombo.

Ada Derana reporter stated that the Opposition Leader had conveyed his condolences towards the families and relatives of those who were killed in the attacks, at the hospital.

Parliamentarians Dullas Alahapperuma, Bandula Gunawardena, Prasanna Ranatunga, Prasanna Ranaweera, Johnston Fernando, and Indika Anurudda also joined in this occasion.

Earlier today, speaking to the media, Mahinda Rajapaksa has expressed his condolences towards the victims of these attacks and requested the public to act peacefully with regard to the situation of the country.