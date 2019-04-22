Island-wide police curfew to be lifted

-

The island-wide curfew that was imposed yesterday (21) will be lifted at 6.00 a.m. today (22), the Police Media Spokesperson says.

A total of eight explosions occurred across the country since last morning (21) in which 207 were killed and over 450 sustained injuries.

Explosions were reported in St. Anthony’s Church in Kotahena, Katuwapitiya Church in Katana, Zion Church in Batticaloa and Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo, a reception hall near the Zoological Garden in Dehiwala and at Maha Wila Gardens housing scheme in Dematagoda.

Accordingly, security was tightened at all religious places, tourist hotels, embassies, other government institutes and public places following the series of events that shook the country.