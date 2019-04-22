Death toll of Easter Day attacks rises to 290

-

The death toll in the series of explosion around the island on Easter Sunday (21) has increased to 290, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Over 500 persons have been reported injured in the events, he further said.

The death toll overnight had stood at 207in a series of explosion aimed at three churches and three hotels hit on Sunday. These attacks that marked the most significant violence since a bloody civil war ended 10 years ago.

A government source said President Maithripala Sirisena, who was abroad when the attacks happened, had called a meeting of the National Security Council early on Monday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would attend the meeting, the source said.

-With excerpts from Agencies