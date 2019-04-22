Easter Day attacks: Coroners requested to expedite post-mortems

Easter Day attacks: Coroners requested to expedite post-mortems

April 22, 2019   10:05 am

-

The Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms has requested all coroners to conduct post-mortem examinations on persons killed in the Easter day attacks immediately.

This is to facilitate the expedited release of bodies to the families and relatives of the deceased, the Ministry stated.

The Ministry informed this issuing a press release with this regard.

Accordingly, all coroners are requested to visit relevant hospitals and carry out post-mortems on people killed in these fatal attacks.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories