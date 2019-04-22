Easter Day attacks: Coroners requested to expedite post-mortems
April 22, 2019 10:05 am
The Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms has requested all coroners to conduct post-mortem examinations on persons killed in the Easter day attacks immediately.
This is to facilitate the expedited release of bodies to the families and relatives of the deceased, the Ministry stated.
The Ministry informed this issuing a press release with this regard.
Accordingly, all coroners are requested to visit relevant hospitals and carry out post-mortems on people killed in these fatal attacks.