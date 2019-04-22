People can engage in daily routines as usual  Police Spokesperson

-

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that with the withdrawal of the police curfew at 6 am today (22), the general public is able to engage in their day to day activities.

Chairman of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne has stated that steps have been taken to restore private bus services around the country. He further stated that the operation of the long-distance bus services will also be carried out as before.

However, Railway Control Room stated that although railway services are back on track, it is not operated according to the usual time schedule.

Meanwhile, all private and government schools have been closed on both today and tomorrow (23). The University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that academic activities of all state universities have been called off until further notice.

The Examinations Department stated that the English Language Examination for Principals, the final examination of the National Teaching Diploma, Pracina Pandit preliminary and final examinations, which were scheduled to be held today have been postponed until further notice.

The Sri Lanka Securities and Exchange Commission has said that Sri Lanka’s stock market will not be functioning today.