Over 1000 army personnel to ensure security in Colombo

-

The Police Special Task Force and the tri-forces have been deployed considering the security concerns that emerged following the bombings that took place across the island yesterday (21).

Sri Lanka Army says over 1000 army personnel have been deployed to ensure the security in Colombo.

The Air Force personnel have been assigned to ensure security at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Air Force spokesperson, Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne has informed that people travelling abroad are able to receive any relevant information via 116.

Meanwhile, special operations centres are set up at the Police Headquarters, Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Accordingly, the public is informed to contact the following telephone numbers to obtain information regarding the explosions and foreign victims:

Defence Ministry: 0112 322 485 (for information regarding the explosions)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 0112 323 015 (for information regarding the foreigners currently in Sri Lanka)