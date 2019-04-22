People have a right to know intelligence information  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

April 22, 2019   12:28 pm

-

The Archbishop of Sri Lanka Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that the public has the right to know what the intelligence communities know.

The Archbishop of Sri Lanka mentioned this at a multi-religious meeting held at the Cardinal’s house this morning (21).

Cardinal stated that steps should be taken in the future to inform the general public on such information.

Also attending the meeting, the Commander of the Army Mahesh Senanayake acknowledged the view of the Cardinal by remarking that there is no integration among the different intelligence units operating in the country.

The Army Commander stated that there is an immediate need to implement a mechanism for information sharing between these intelligence units.

