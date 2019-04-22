Three-member committee appointed to probe Easter Day attacks

April 22, 2019   12:39 pm

-

President has appointed a Special Investigation Committee of three members to look into the bombing incident which occurred around the country on Easter Sunday (21).

The committee, spearheaded by the Supreme Court Judge Vijith Malalgoda, will comprise of the former Inspector General of Police N. K. Ilangakoon and former Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanne.

The Special Investigation Committee will investigate the causes and background of yesterday’s catastrophic events.

The Committee will study other reasons that have paved the way for these incidents as well. The Committee is to submit its report to the President within two weeks.

