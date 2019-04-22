Island-wide police curfew to be re-imposed from tonight

-

The government has decided to impose island-wide police curfew again starting from 8.00 p.m. today (22) until 4.00 a.m. tomorrow (23).

The Department of Government Information stated this issuing statement a short while ago.

A total of eight explosions occurred across the country since last morning (21) in which 207 were killed and over 450 sustained injuries.

Explosions were reported in St. Anthony’s Church in Kotahena, Katuwapitiya Church in Katana, Zion Church in Batticaloa and Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo, a reception hall near the Zoological Garden in Dehiwala and at Maha Wila Gardens housing scheme in Dematagoda.

Authorities launched a massive security operation and imposed a curfew until further notice after a wave of bombs in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

However, the police curfew was lifted at 6.00 a.m. this morning (22).