Boat intercepted with nearly 275kg of heroin

April 22, 2019   02:00 pm

Nearly 275kg of heroin has been intercepted by several naval personnel off the East coast today (22), Navy Spokesperson has stated.

A naval ship carried out a comprehensive surveillance operation off North Eastern coast following the information received from Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Accordingly, a Multiday Fishing Trawler has been intercepted along with 5 Sri Lankan nationals in the act of smuggling the haul.

The vessel is being taken shore for further investigation and Sri Lanka Navy stated that further details will be notified in due course.

