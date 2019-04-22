Shangri-La in Colombo closed until further notice

-

The Shangri- La hotel in Colombo will be closed off until further notice, informed the hotel’s management, Shangri La Group.

This is in the wake of the series of bombings which shook several areas of the country on Easter Sunday (21).

The hotel Shangri-La in Colombo was also attacked by the alleged suicide bombers and suffered major property damage and loss of lives of its guests and employees.

The official statement issued by the Shangri La Group:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that we are aware of a number of casualties among our guests and colleagues. This includes three of our colleagues who were fatally injured in the course of their duties. We will continue to work closely with local authorities and emergency services to provide our fullest assistance and support to all affected parties. Our hotel remains secured by the military and the police. We have also decided that the hotel will be closed until further notice.

Our immediate priority continues to be the safety and well-being of all affected. We have also proactively carried out the following measures since the attacks in Colombo:

• We will continue to provide alternative accommodation for our affected guests

• Our team has been assisting with guest requests for transportation and flight arrangements

• We also have staff stationed at the airport and at the hospitals to render assistance where needed

• A dedicated Call Helpline (+603 2025 4619) has been set up for affected guests and/or their loved ones

• We are working closely with relevant embassy officials to support their respective citizens.

Our hotel team remains ready to offer any other assistance to our guests and their families and to provide the necessary support to our colleagues and their next of kin during this very difficult time. As this is an active investigation and out of respect to our guests and staff’s privacy, we are unable to provide further details at this stage.”