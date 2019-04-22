Suspicious car parked in Welisara searched- Negombo Road closed off

-

UPDATE (6.05 pm): The Negombo-Colombo road has been reopened for traffic as no explosives were found in the parked car near the Nawaloka Ground in Welisara.

UPDATE (5.48pm): Reportedly, no suspicious elements have been discovered during the search of the car in Welisara, stated Ada Derana reporter.

UPDATE (5.27 pm): The Colombo-Negombo main road has been closed off from the Mahabage Junction, stated Ada Derana reporter.

A suspicious car parked near the Nawaloka Ground in Welisara is currently being searched now by the Security forces, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Meanwhile, an explosion occurred near the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade a short while ago when the bomb disposal squad of the Special Task Force (STF) was arriving at the scene based on a tip-off that a bomb was located in a suspicious van parked in the area.

The security forces were escorting an arrested suspect, when the public gathered at the scene made a commotion. However, the bomb inside the van went off before the STF personnel could diffuse it.