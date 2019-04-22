Police officers killed in Dematagoda posthumously promoted

-

The three police officers who died in an explosion at a housing scheme in Dematagoda yesterday (21) have been posthumously promoted on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Accordingly Sub-Inspector (SI) Rohana Sandun Bandara has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Inspector of Police (IP) while Police Constables (PCs) Bathiya Ratnayake Bandara and Lahiru Umesh Dulanjala have been promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant.



The three police officers, who were attached to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), were killed while conducting a search at a suspected safe house in Dematagoda, when its occupants apparently detonated explosives to prevent arrest.