President calls on Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

President Maithripala Sirisena visited the Archbishop’s House today (22) and called on the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

President Sirisena expressed his, shock, deep pain and dismay over the brutal attacks on places of catholic religious worship and discussed the future steps that should be taken regarding these incidents.

During this meeting, the President, expressing his views said that at present the government has taken every possible step to prevent recurrence of these kind of incidents in the country in the future.

President Sirisena further said that he has given instructions to the security forces to provide security at any time it is needed to all religious leaders including the Archbishop as well as for shrines.