Security tightened in Colombo

Security in Colombo has been heightened over reports of suspicious activity in the area, stated Ada Derana reporter.

An explosion occurred near the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade a short while ago when the bomb disposal squad of the Special Task Force (STF) was arriving at the scene based on a tip-off that a bomb was located in a suspicious van parked in the area.

The security forces were escorting an arrested suspect, when the public gathered at the scene made a commotion. However, the bomb inside the van went off before the STF personnel could diffuse it.

It has been reported to Ada Derana security in Colombo has been tightened as there are two more such bombs to be diffused by the STF.

Reportedly, members of the tri-forces are currently searching two houses in Kandana area.

It has also been reported that two persons have been arrested from near the Enderamulla Church under suspicion. Security Forces suspect that they had been aiming to attack the Enderamulla Church, yesterday (21).

A search of a suspicious car parked near Nawaloka Grounds in Welisara has ended without any findings of suspicious elements or explosives.