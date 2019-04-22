Maldivian Foreign Min. calls on Ranil and Mahinda

-

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Maldives Ahmed Khaleel called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa today (22).

The Maldivian Minister has arrived in the country as a special envoy of the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The Minster had conveyed his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Maldives and condemned the heinous terrorist attacks that took place in the country.

Khaleel has also assured that the fullest support of the Maldivian President and of the government of Maldives will provide any assistance required to assist the government and people of Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

The Maldivian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Omar Abdul Razzak was also present during the meetings.