Maldivian Foreign Min. calls on Ranil and Mahinda

April 22, 2019   07:35 pm

-

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Maldives Ahmed Khaleel called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa today (22).

The Maldivian Minister has arrived in the country as a special envoy of the President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The Minster had conveyed his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Maldives and condemned the heinous terrorist attacks that took place in the country.

Khaleel has also assured that the fullest support of the Maldivian President and of the government of Maldives will provide any assistance required to assist the government and people of Sri Lanka during this difficult time.

The Maldivian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Omar Abdul Razzak was also present during the meetings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories