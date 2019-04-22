Police did not share intelligence report on attacks - Army Chief

-

The intelligence services in the country are not integrated, says Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

He stated this addressing the media at the Catholic Archbishop’s House this morning (22).

The Army Chief called on His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith to discuss the Easter Day attacks that took place yesterday (21) and the situation prevailing in the country.

He stated that proper communication links should be established among all intelligence services in the country.

The police were informed of the intelligence report on the possible attacks, however, such information was not shared with the Army, Lieutenant General Senanayake stated.

The organization that is responsible for the attacks has been identified as of now and they are internationally backed, he further commented.

The Army Chief said that a request was made to confer the authority on the Army to take necessary actions to prevent such criminal acts.