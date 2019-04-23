Easter Day attacks: death toll rises to 310

-

The death toll in the series of explosions that took place on the Easter Sunday (21st of April) has increased up to 310, says the Police Media Spokesperson.

It was reported over 500 persons have sustained injuries on the explosions.

The total number of fatalities caused due to the bomb attacks had risen to 290 yesterday (22).

The eight blasts, some of which officials confirmed as suicide bomb attacks, had intended to cause maximum casualties among worshippers attending Easter services on 21st of April.

Three churches and three luxury hotels were targeted. There were also explosions at a guest house near the zoo and in a residential area in Dematagoda.

Authorities launched a massive security operation following the attacks and imposed a curfew and declared a State of Emergency after a wave of bomb attacks shook the country.