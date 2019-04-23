Public urged to inform on persons still missing after attacks

-

Colombo Judicial Medical Office calls on the public to provide information regarding the persons who are still missing following the Easter Day attacks.

Information can be provided to the Institute of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology located on the Francis Place in Colombo 10, says the Chief Judicial Medical Officer Ajith Thennakoon.

A close relative emphasized that only immediate family members should inform the Institute on the missing persons, Mr Thennakoon further said.