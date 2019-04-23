Suspect arrested over Wanathawilluwa explosives haul released due to political influence

-

The one or of the key suspects arrested over the haul of explosives seized in Wanathawilluwa area and released afterwards over pressurization from a high-profile politician, says Minister Kabir Hashim.

The minister stated this addressing the media at the press conference held at the Temple Trees yesterday (22).

On January 17th, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had seized over 100kg of explosives and 100 detonators at Wanathawilluwa in Puttalam.