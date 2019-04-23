Schools closed until April 29

-

All government schools in the country will remain closed until Monday (April 29) as the term holiday has been extended, Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said.

Schools were closed for the term holidays and were initially scheduled to reopen for the second term on Monday (22).

However, the government had decided to keep schools closed yesterday and today (23) following the series of bombings in the country on Sunday.

The Ministry of Education has now decided to extend the term holidays of all government schools and push back the commencement of the second term until April 29, as a security precaution.

It was also announced yesterday that all private catholic schools in the country will remain closed until April 29.



Meanwhile all state universities have also been closed until further notice with government exams postponed indefinitely.