Universities closed until further notice; exams postponed

April 23, 2019   11:57 am

All government universities will remain closed until further notice, stated the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Accordingly, all scheduled examinations have also been postponed until further notice.

This decision has been taken considering the security situation in the country resulted from the series of explosions which took place on Easter Sunday (21).

The Sri Lanka Bhiksu University has also been closed off until further notice, stated Administrative Authority of the Bhikku University.

