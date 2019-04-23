Parliament to convene today

-

The parliament is set to convene from 1 pm to 2 pm this afternoon (23), according to the Office of the Speaker of the Parliament.

The Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa are scheduled to make special statements at the parliament today.

The Speaker’s Office stated that gazette from last midnight (22) on the state of emergency regulations will be presented before the parliament today. The debate on the Gazette will take place from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow (24).

Meanwhile, a Party Leaders’ meeting was held on the security situation within the country, at the Speaker’s Official Residence yesterday (22).

The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara as well.