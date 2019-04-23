Six Pakistanis arrested for illegal stay

April 23, 2019   12:40 pm

Six Pakistani nationals have been arrested at Adnews Road and Periyamulla areas in Negombo on charges of illegal staying in the country.

The suspects were arrested yesterday (23) based on information received by the Negombo Police Station.

The arrested suspects who are aged 18, 23, 25 and 24 have been charged with violating immigration and emigration laws.

They are to be produced before the Negombo magistrate’s Court today (23) while Negombo Police is conducting further investigations. 

