Army urged to expedite rebuilding Katuwapitiya church

President Maithripala Sirisena has today (23) visited the St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya which was attacked by a suicide bomber on Easter Sunday.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that President Sirisena called on St. Sebastian’s Church Parish Priest Fr. Srilal Fonseka this morning (23) and expressed his condolences on the victims of the attack.

The PMD said that the President has informed the Army to expedite rebuilding the church.

The government, so far, has taken all necessary steps to prevent such barbaric incidents in the country again and to provide maximum reliefs to those who were affected by the tragic series of events, the President has further said.

The PMD added that President Sirisena had paid respect to those who lost their lives in the suicide bomb attack at the St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya.

The President has also visited several residences in the area, the PMD added.