Army urged to expedite rebuilding Katuwapitiya church

Army urged to expedite rebuilding Katuwapitiya church

April 23, 2019   12:43 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has today (23) visited the St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya which was attacked by a suicide bomber on Easter Sunday.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that President Sirisena called on St. Sebastian’s Church Parish Priest Fr. Srilal Fonseka this morning (23) and expressed his condolences on the victims of the attack.

The PMD said that the President has informed the Army to expedite rebuilding the church.

The government, so far, has taken all necessary steps to prevent such barbaric incidents in the country again and to provide maximum reliefs to those who were affected by the tragic series of events, the President has further said.

The PMD added that President Sirisena had paid respect to those who lost their lives in the suicide bomb attack at the St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya.

The President has also visited several residences in the area, the PMD added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories