Post offices to only accept parcels packed within premises

April 23, 2019   12:57 pm

Considering security concerns of the country, all packages to be distributed by local and international mail will only be accepted if they are packed in front of a window officer or an authorized official of the post office.

All postmasters have been instructed to only accept packages which have been packed in front of authorized personnel.

Accordingly, the public is advised not to submit parcels which had been wrapped before bringing to the post office.

Officers at post offices have the right to reject previously packed parcels or request them to be opened and repacked before them; therefore, the public is advised to pack their parcels at the post office itself to avoid any inconveniences.

The Postmaster General also stated that persons must verify their identity before submitting such parcels.

