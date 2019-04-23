Special parliamentary session commences

-

The special parliamentary session, which was convened to discuss the prevailing situation resulted by the series of bomb attacks that took place on April 21st, commenced a short while ago.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya decided to convene the Parliament from 1.00 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. this afternoon (23) as per a request made by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa are scheduled to make special statements at the parliament today.

Prior to the commencement of the session, Speaker presented the Gazette, issued by the President with effect from midnight yesterday (22) on the state of emergency regulations, before the parliament today. The debate on the Gazette will take place from 10 am to 4 pm tomorrow (24).

Addressing the Chamber Speaker further stated that a special discussion was held with the chiefs of tri-forces and the police and they have informed that the Parliament is under threat as a result of the terror attacks.

The parliamentarians then observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the attack.