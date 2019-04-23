Parliament adjourned till tomorrow

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya adjourned the Parliament until 10.30 a.m. tomorrow (24).

A special parliamentary session was convened at 1.00 p.m. this afternoon considering the prevailing emergency situation which resulted due to the eight explosions that took place at several places across the country on April 21st.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene and Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa addressed today’s session.

State Minister Wijewardene stated that the number of lives lost due to the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka has risen to 321.

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that it is the incumbent government that should instruct the authorities on the country’s security.

The parliamentarians observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victims of the Easter Day attacks.