Mujibur Rahman should take responsibility for the attacks - Wijeyadasa

Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe stated that the government including United National Party (UNP) MP Mujibur Rahman should bear the responsibility for the series of explosions which occurred around the country on Easter Sunday (21).

MP Rajapakshe mentioned this at the special parliamentary meeting held today (23).

According to him, on November 18th, 2016, he stated that 32 persons from 4 families in the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) organization had received ISIS training and is preparing for a terror attack in the country.

“But government Ministers held a press conference and called me a liar.

Mujibur Rahman cursed me. Those ministers and Mujibur Rahman should take the responsibility of these attacks”, said Rajapakshe.

The parliament convened at this afternoon (23) to discuss the security situation of the country following the Easter Day attacks which left 321 dead including 38 foreigners. Over 500 persons have been injured in the attacks.