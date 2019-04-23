Two remanded over false rumors of poisoned water

-

Two suspects who had spread false rumors that poison had been mixed into the water supply of several areas in the country have been arrested.

Following the arrest, they have been remanded until the 6th of May, stated Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara.

False news of poison being mixed into the water supply of Kiribatgoda, Kelaniya, and Ja-Ela areas was circulated among the public yesterday (22).

However, the police and the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) affirmed that this was a false alarm and that no poison has been mixed to the water supply.