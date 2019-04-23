Bombings were response to Christchurch shooting - State Minister

Bombings were response to Christchurch shooting - State Minister

April 23, 2019   03:12 pm

-

State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene says that initial investigations have revealed that Sunday’s bombings in Sri Lanka were carried out by a local Islamic extremist group in response to the mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. 

He revealed this while addressing the Parliament during a special sitting today (23).

He said that the series of bombings were carried out targeting three places of religious worship and four hotels while the suicide bombings were coordinated in order to achieve maximum damage and most number of casualties possible.

He said that investigations had shown “this attack was carried out in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch”, he said.

The state minister said that the attack was carried out by an extremist group which he named as the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ).

Wijewardene also told parliament that the death toll had climbed to 321 people including 38 foreigners, and reiterated that the prime minister and other key officials were never told about the possibility of an impending attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories