Govt. should instruct authorities to take actions on national security - Mahinda

Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says the incumbent government should instruct the authorities to take actions on the country’s security.

He stated this addressing the special parliamentary session convened this afternoon (23).

When the 30-year war came to an end on May 2009, no one expected terrorism to resurface.

It is regrettable that attacks as such occurred when the 10-year celebration of the defeat of the terrorist organization LTTE was nearing, he says.

Even the LTTE had carried out simultaneous terror attacks, however, they could not cause a calamity as severe as this, he further says.

Opposition Leader added that how terrorism resurfaced in the country should be heeded.