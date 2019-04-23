Govt. should instruct authorities to take actions on national security - Mahinda

April 23, 2019   03:17 pm

-

Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says the incumbent government should instruct the authorities to take actions on the country’s security.

He stated this addressing the special parliamentary session convened this afternoon (23).

When the 30-year war came to an end on May 2009, no one expected terrorism to resurface.

It is regrettable that attacks as such occurred when the 10-year celebration of the defeat of the terrorist organization LTTE was nearing, he says.

Even the LTTE had carried out simultaneous terror attacks, however, they could not cause a calamity as severe as this, he further says.

Opposition Leader added that how terrorism resurfaced in the country should be heeded.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories