Police on high alert over suspicious lorry and van entering Colombo

All police stations in Colombo have reportedly been advised to stay on high alert with regard to a suspicious lorry and a small van entering the city.

On the receipt of this intelligence, the DIG in charge of Colombo District has notified all senior police officers in the Colombo District and all police stations to stay on high alert.

Police Spokesman’s Office stated that all police station in Colombo have been instructed to tighten security in the city.